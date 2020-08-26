Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 77,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 40.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,146,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.