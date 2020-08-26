L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $303,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

