La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

LZB stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.10.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 284,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.