Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Down 6.2%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 1,075,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 606,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Lightinthebox had a return on equity of 150.19% and a net margin of 10.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightinthebox stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Lightinthebox comprises about 1.3% of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. owned 5.77% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Lightinthebox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

