Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

LNN stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

