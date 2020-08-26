Lions Gate Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average daily volume of 437 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

