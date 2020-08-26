Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

LVGO stock opened at $134.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -327.19.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,574 shares of company stock worth $8,771,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

