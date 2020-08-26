Lloyd D. Frink Sells 7,589 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $634,743.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,959,247 shares in the company, valued at $247,511,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have commented on Z. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

