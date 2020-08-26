Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

