Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loop Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $413.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.84. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

