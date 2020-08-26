Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

