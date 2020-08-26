MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.22.

MTSI opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 2.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,425.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $868,151. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

