Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 21,793 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.91% of Quaker Chemical worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

