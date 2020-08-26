Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 32,959 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 241.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 50.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 44,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

