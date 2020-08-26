Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.98% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $49,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

