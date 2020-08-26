Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.78 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.64% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $54,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KRG stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

