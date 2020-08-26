Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.61 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,467 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $61,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

