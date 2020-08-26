Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $62.13 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.82% of Malibu Boats worth $62,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 160.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,469 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.13. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

