Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.43% of WNS worth $66,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 261.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

