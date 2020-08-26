Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Service Co. International worth $52,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $12,510,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 979.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122,051 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 439,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 104,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE SCI opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.