Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $65,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

TTMI stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

