Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 197,655 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $66,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

