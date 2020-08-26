Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,718 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $67,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

