Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 9,592 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $52,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $780.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.15. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,557 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

