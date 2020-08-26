Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $64,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

