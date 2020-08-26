Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 788,929 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Teladoc Health worth $55,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $212.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

