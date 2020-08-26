Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

