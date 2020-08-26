Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

WEX stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.