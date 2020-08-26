Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $288,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $51,837,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,603,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

