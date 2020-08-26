Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $305,000 Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of ALE opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

