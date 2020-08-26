Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 98.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.