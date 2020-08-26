Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

MBUU stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 539.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

