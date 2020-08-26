Mario Calastri Sells 10,757 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

