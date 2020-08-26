Mark Talbot Buys 533,573 Shares of Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Stock

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Mark Talbot purchased 533,573 shares of Redflex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$208,093.47 ($148,638.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.39. Redflex Holdings has a 12-month low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of A$0.69 ($0.49).

About Redflex

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

