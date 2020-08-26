Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern Acquires 20,000 Shares

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,337,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,041.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

