Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of MAT opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,404 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

