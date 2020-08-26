Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. CIBC currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MERC. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 28.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.