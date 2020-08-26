Merculet (MVP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,965.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $181,965.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, CoinMex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00126484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.01667745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00193428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,240,800,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinMex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.