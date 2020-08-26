Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

MRSN stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

