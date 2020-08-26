MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James L. Possin Buys 300 Shares

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James L. Possin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

