Michael Donald Jr. Abney Sells 5,610 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

