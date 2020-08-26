Michael Hunkapiller Sells 446,401 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $995.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

