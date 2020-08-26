Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

