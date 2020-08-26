Mithun Banarjee Sells 28,665 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80.

NYSE:WK opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 5.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 121,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

