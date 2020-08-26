Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

MFG stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

