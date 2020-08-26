MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. MNF Group has a 1-year low of A$2.77 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of A$5.92 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of $443.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.77.

About MNF Group

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

