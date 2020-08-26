Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

