MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $947.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $947.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024840 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004219 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,090,558 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.