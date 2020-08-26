Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of MR stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 143,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

