Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Allovir stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Allovir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

In other Allovir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

